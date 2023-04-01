Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.73 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Status has a total market cap of $116.48 million and approximately $68.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00201475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,386.40 or 1.00081895 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,730,597.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03098217 USD and is up 12.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $58,165,239.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

