Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,295,000 after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

