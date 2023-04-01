Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNX opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

