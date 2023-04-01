Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alamos Gold Call Options (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 368% compared to the typical volume of 2,160 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. 2,594,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

