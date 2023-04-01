StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.