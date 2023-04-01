StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

