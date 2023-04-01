StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

