StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
