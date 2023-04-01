StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

