StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

