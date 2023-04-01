StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
