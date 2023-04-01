StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

