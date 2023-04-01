StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.