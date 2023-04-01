StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNPGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Articles

