StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,240,898.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

