Stuart Lorimer Buys 3,910 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,901.90 ($24,452.51).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($185.77).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:BAG opened at GBX 504 ($6.19) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 509.22.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

