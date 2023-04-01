Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,821.60 and approximately $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00201260 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,378.35 or 1.00020347 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036573 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.