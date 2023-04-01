Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.55 ($16.72) and last traded at €15.53 ($16.70). Approximately 85,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.25 ($16.40).

Several research analysts recently commented on SZU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.00) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.48.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

