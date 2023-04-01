SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 15,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

SurgePays Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 1,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 201,272 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

