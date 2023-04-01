SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.73 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $240.73 million and $27.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

