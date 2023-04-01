Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,204.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BIOVF remained flat at $23.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.