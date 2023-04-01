Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

