T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,783 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 9.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $144.84. 5,228,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,518. The stock has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

