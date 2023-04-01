Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

