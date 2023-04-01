Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.84 ($3.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.25).

Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

