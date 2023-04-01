Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 2.5%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 63,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 54,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

