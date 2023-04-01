Terra Classic (LUNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.59 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $742.74 million and $47.59 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004529 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003153 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,360,146,395 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,364,785,786 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.