Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,625,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 543,055 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Tesla worth $569,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.46. 170,222,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,761,408. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.