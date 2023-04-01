Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

TXN stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.01. 4,793,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,051. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

