Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.01. 4,793,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.