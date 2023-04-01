The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,901. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

