The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 4,842,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,401. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

