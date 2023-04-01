The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 14,440,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894,230. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.