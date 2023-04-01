The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 20th

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

FNLC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.