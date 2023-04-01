The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Neutral”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

