The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. III Capital Management grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

