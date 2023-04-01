The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.08

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.08 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 37.71 ($0.46). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.47), with a volume of 378,972 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.81.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

