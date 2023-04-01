The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.03.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.