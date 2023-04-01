The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

SCVPY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.