The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
SCVPY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
