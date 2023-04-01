The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,168 shares of company stock worth $10,302,368 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.16 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.