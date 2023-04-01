Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,334 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $227,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.37. 1,438,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,051. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

