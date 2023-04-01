Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $175,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after buying an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 82.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.