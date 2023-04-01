Threshold (T) One Day Volume Reaches $21.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $417.54 million and $21.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00201012 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,503.97 or 1.00019565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04187582 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $29,701,971.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.