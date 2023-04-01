Thunder Brawl Hits 1-Day Volume of $852.69 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $852.69 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00838613 USD and is up 18.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $784.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

