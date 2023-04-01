TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Kanzhun makes up 11.0% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Kanzhun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Kanzhun by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 596,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 59,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,609,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 380.60 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun Profile

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.