Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 6,411 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

