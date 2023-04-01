Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.41. 764,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $255.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.78.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

