Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $10.25 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after buying an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMDV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.04. 17,712 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $846.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.