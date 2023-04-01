Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

