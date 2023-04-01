Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 1,173,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,566. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

