Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,060 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.