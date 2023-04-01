Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 351,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 200,545 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 18,212,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

