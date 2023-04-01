Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

